Search to recover body from Rescue 116 to continue today

THE black box recorder from Irish Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 116 has been recovered, the Air Accident Investigation Unit has confirmed.

The authorities have not released the name.

“The divers are focusing on several key areas of interest around the wreck site, and our priority is to try to locate and recover the three missing men, “he said”.

Earlier: Efforts are underway again this morning to try to recover the body of a crewman from the wreckage of Rescue 116.

The others were Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Ciaran Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby.

Dives to the area around the helicopter have so far failed to locate the other two missing crew members.

Eight dives were carried out on the Sikorsky S92 wreckage that is lying about 60m off Blackrock island, 13 miles off the coast of County Mayo. It was deployed again this morning and then withdrawn to allow the divers to gain access to the wreckage.

The body, found 40 metres below sea level, has not yet been formally identified.

Members of the Search and Rescue team on the quayside at Blacksod Co.

It follows the death of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, a 45-year-old mother-of-one, who died after she was rescued from the sea.

The black box, which holds the flight data and voice records, was taken from the wreckage on Friday and is being flown to Farnborough in the United Kingdom for analysis.

Irish Coast Guard Manager Declan Geoghan says that the recovery is a slow process.

Some small pieces of debris from the crash were also discovered between Blacksod and Annagh Head.