Seat to launch third SUV in 2018 to slot above Ateca

SEAT’s new SUV will extend the new models offensive beyond 2017 and will contribute to further improve the company’s financial result in upcoming years.

At SEAT’s annual press conference boss Luc de Meo has confirmed that arrival of a new SUV for SEAT sitting above the Ateca and arriving in 2018.

Following the successful launch of the award-winning Ateca a year ago, and the upcoming launch of the smaller Arona, the Spanish carmaker will further expand their offering with the launch of a third SUV in 2018.

Seat continues to play crossover catch-up – it’s just confirmed a third SUV will be launched to fit above the Ateca and Arona soft-roaders.

SEAT is remaining tight-lipped about most details, but we do know the large SUV will be based on the same MQB platform as the seven-seater Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

The new SUV is expected to have TSI petrol and TDI diesel engines with all wheel drive and dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox being optional. The Kodiaq is now our favourite large SUV, so as a basis for Seat to work from, there’s nothing better. “Producing the new SUV in Wolfsburg, in the heart of the Group, will reinforce the ties between SEAT and Volkswagen”. Kia’s Sorento and Hyundai’s Santa Fe are priced at £28,795 and £32,230 respectively.

The Alhambra will be due for replacement around the time the new SUV arrives in dealerships, so investment in a next-generation Alhambra will likely hinge on sales figures for the new auto.