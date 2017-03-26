SEC’s NCAA performance a source of pride to East Regional finalists

Sunday’s East Regional title game will be the third time this season that Florida’s Chris Chiozza, left, and South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell have faced each other. It’s the most improbable of all four Elite Eight matches.

The Badgers were clinging to a two-point lead in their NCAA tournament East region semifinal game against Florida early Saturday morning at Madison Square Garden.

After earning an Elite Eight appearance with a wild 84-83 overtime win over Wisconsin on Friday, the Florida players were more than happy to speak up for their conference. It limited Baylor to just 30 percent shooting, forcing 16 turnovers and holding the Bears to a season-tying-low 22 first-half points. “If we’re down three, we’re going to foul, inside of 7, 8 seconds to go”. The flip side to that is Hayes missing the rim completely, which would have given Florida the ball out of bounds with a chance to win the game on a 2-point shot.

Should the Gamecocks find themselves in a similar situation Sunday, it would likely be Thornwell who takes South Carolina’s last shot. It was far from a brilliant performance. “We have to play defense and play to our identity and we’ll be fine”.

“They picked us as the first team to be upset”, Florida guard Kasey Hill said. They’re all floating around, all over the court. The Gamecocks and Gators split a pair of regular-season meeting, with USC winning 57-53 on January 18 in Columbia, and Florida prevailing 81-66 on February 21 in Gainesville, Fla. He’s tipped passes and missed shots to teammates for rebounds it looks more focused on defense. A 16-0 run in the first half set up a comfortable lead for the Gamecocks, who were able to respond to Baylor’s second half attempts to make a dent in the lead by timely threes.

Nobody understands how aggravating SC can be to try and attack than the Gators.

“For teams who haven’t been through that kind of defense and that kind of havoc and how they play, it can be challenging”, said Florida’s Devin Robinson. The Bears reserves were just 1-of-17 from the field.

It is unclear exactly where on the scale of intimidation lands having to face South Carolina’s felonious defensive pressure.

Compared to the regular season, White said the difference for the Gamecocks has been on the offensive end.

SC has been one of the tourney’s biggest surprises by dominating three opponents, including a pair of 20-point wins over Marquette and Baylor, plus overwhelming Duke 88-81 with a 65-point second half. In the 7 games leading up to the postseason, the Gamecocks have gone just 1-6 ATS, and have a 14-16-2 season record. But they also know that the outside perspective is different, and it bothers them.

A lot has changed since then for both teams but they both know each other and what they want to do. This familiarity will help the less experienced Gamecocks and save them from being eaten by the game magnitude.

“We started getting right again that game at Florida”, Martin recalled. The books have opened with Florida being a 3 point favorite, and I’m really glad to have such a line.

“I don’t think it’s going to hit me all the way for a while”, Chiozza said. The total points line is now at 134.5, which is on par with the previous times the teams met this season.

Consider that Florida has been a basketball force for more than a decade. I’m passing on the total.