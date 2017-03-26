Secret satellite pics show North Korea READY for nuke missile launch

It went on to say the strike would occur without warning if US special operations forces remain in South Korea.

“There are no good military options”.

“It is assessed that North Korea is ready to carry out a nuclear test anytime if its leadership decides to do so”, Ministry of Unification spokesman Lee Duk-haeng said in a press briefing. We tried to have negotiations with them – that hasn’t worked.

An additional 19 entities and individuals were sanctioned for other violations, according to the State Department, as a result of determination that there was “credible information indicating they had transferred to, or acquired from, Iran, North Korea or Syria goods, services, or technology listed on multilateral export control lists; or on US national control lists, or other items that could make a material contribution to the development of weapons of mass destruction or missile proliferation”. Fox News said USA officials have detected evidence that North Korea has finished digging new tunnels around its nuclear site in Punggye-ri.

It also cites the presence of tens of thousands of enemy troops in the region to justify its development of nuclear weapons and rocket technologies. “And then the question is, what are we all going to do about that?”

“I wouldn’t want to be Donald TrumpDonald TrumpFormer US envoy: No good military options against North Korea Trump official and TV surrogate leaving White House: reports Biden: I regret not being president MORE in 2020 and have to say. we couldn’t do anything”, he said. It comes as two USA aircraft carrier battle groups are in Asian waters and the deployment of B1-B strategic bombers with munitions perfected for tasks such as taking out nuclear assets, or the regime itself.

Last week, defense officials in Seoul said North Korea has always been preparing for a nuclear test and that it has the ability to conduct one at any given time.

The White House, however, remains determined that bolstering USA and South Korean missile defense capabilities is a crucial first step is neutralizing the North Korean threat.