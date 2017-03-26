Senate confirms Trump’s Medicaid, Medicare pick

A final vote of 55-43 confirmed Verma, who has routinely criticized a lack of flexibility in Medicaid as well as the program’s performance.

Considering the potential changes that could happen to Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual mandate for private health insurance, the biggest impact on the medtech industry would come from a switch to a block grant system – where states get a set amount of funds, less than is now provided by the federal government – and a reduction in Medicaid funding overall, according to Jason Lau, a Principal Analyst at Decision Resources Group.

Verma received early congratulations from several healthcare organizations and societies, including the American Medical Group Association.

In their Senate hearings, both Verma and Price placed emphasis on de-regulation, specifically reducing the complexities of CMS rules.

Verma is the second Indian-origin person to be confirmed for a post under Donald Trump, the first being US’ ambassador to the United Nations and a former SC governor, Nikki Haley. “CMS’ rules and regulations should not drive doctors form serving their beneficiaries”. The three-page letter does not mention that, for the first three years, the federal government paid the entire cost of covering the expansion group and still pays almost all of that. “We need to find ways to leverage innovation and technology to drive better care”. “Drug coverage has gone down and for patients under Medicare who are all above 65, and not healthy and needed medications – I hope she can do something for them”.

In keeping with Republican views, Verma and Price are looking to more closely align Medicaid with the private insurance market to better prepare working-age, non-disabled recipients to transition off government assistance. “For smaller providers taking risk, they will be reluctant since they don’t have the financial reserves that bigger health systems have”. She is expected to play a vital role in the Trump administration’s plans to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. It was opposed by many Democrats.

In a letter to governors, Verma and Health Secretary Tom Price said that expanding Medicaid was a “clear departure from the core, historic mission of the program” and gave states an incentive to “deprioritize the most vulnerable populations”.

Noting that Verma’s extraordinary record stretches back for over 20 years, Pence said that after graduating from Johns Hopkins University with a master’s degree in public health, she went to work in IN for the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County. “She also understands the challenges that Obamacare has created for families”, he said.

Verma was confirmed by a divided U.S. Senate which voted largely along party lines and after Democratic attempts to delay what was an inevitable appointment in a Republican majority Senate.