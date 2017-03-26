Senate Postpones Probe of SGF Lawal, Rholavision Over Grass-Cutting Scandal

Lawal, in the letter to the committee, said he would not appear before the probe panel today.

The SGF also stated that some governmental engagement prevented him from appearing today.

The Senate had earlier called for Lawal’s sack, arrest and prosecution after he was indicted in the Interim Report of The Ad-Hoc Committee on mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East.

Sani Shehu, chairman of the senate ad hoc committee investigating the humanitarian crisis in the north-east, had said his committee would keep searching for “these companies” which Lawal allegedly gave contracts to.

“I kindly request a rescheduling of the hearing, please”.

Mr Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He, however insisted that the letter was not in relation to any court order.

Speaking at Thursday’s plenary, Senator Sani noted contrary to reports that the Committee has not received any letter from the SGF informing the Committee of any court injunction.

SGF in a statement issued on his behalf by the Director, Press, in his Office, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, said the screaming headlines were misleading.

“Consequently, the committee held a three day public hearing between December 6th and 8th 2016, even though some of the invited stakeholders refused to attend”.

Lawal in his previous letter had said: “I wish to kindly request that you draw the attention of the other members of the committee that I will not be able to appear before the committee primarily because I have gone to court to challenge the invitation among others“.

His personal company was alleged to have been the ultimate beneficiary of the contract through a proxy.

The committee is investigating the utilisation of funds released to the Presidential Initiative for the North East, a special intervention agency under the supervision of the SGF, Lawal.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, had on January 24, 2017 read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari stating that the SGF was not given fair hearing at first hearing.