Senate voted to allow selling your browser history to advertisers

The current Federal Communications Commission’s rules allow websites to track personal data and sell it to advertising companies, but internet service providers still need permission before taking information.

He also argued that consumers would benefit from companies having access to their data and giving them “targeted information”.

The FTC polices how internet companies such as Google and Facebook handle customer data. Usually ISPs would sell the data to advertisers or ad networks for them to target you more efficiently. Of course, it’s also hard to stop using Google or Facebook.

The Senate’s vote Thursday to repeal the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband privacy rules is a disappointing step that threatens to make consumers’ data less secure. A provider could infer that you’re sick, for example, because you looked at WebMD. “There’s kind of a void”, said Perkins Coie telecom attorney Marc Martin.

Republicans and industry critics of the rules argue that the FCC should not be regulating privacy in the first place. If the permissions requirements went into effect, it may have been more hard for telecom companies to build advertising businesses that could serve as stiffer competition to Google and Facebook, as they want to do.

Internet companies like Google operate under laxer requirements and don’t have to ask users’ permission before tracking what sites they visit.

But Republican chiefs of both agencies at the center of the debate- the FCC and FTC – say protecting consumers’ privacy is a priority.

The House is expected to mirror the Senate vote and President Donald Trump said he would sign the bill into law.

The Senate voted to overturn the broadband privacy rules using the Congressional Review Act, which lets lawmakers undo regulations enacted in the last months of the Obama administration with a majority vote. Democratic Sen. Ed Markey, who opposed the measure, said that the acronym “ISP” would now stand for “information sold for profit” or “invading subscriber privacy”, instead of “internet service provider”. But broadband providers don’t now fall under FTC jurisdiction, and advocates say the FTC has historically been a weaker agency than the FCC.