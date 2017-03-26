Senior statesmen in Iraq decry Mosul airstrike

Some 700 civilians had been killed by government and coalition airstrikes in western Mosul since the launch of the offensive in late February, the agency added, citing unconfirmed reports from the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights.

Iraqi forces on Sunday hit militant positions with helicopter strikes, and exchanged heavy gunfire and rockets around al Nuri mosque in west Mosul, where the Islamic State leader declared his caliphate almost three years ago. Another 130 civilians were found dead under the rubble of their house as a result of a March 16 airstrike that hit an explosive-filled truck and detonated a blast that caused buildings packed with families to collapse, “Mosul Eye” said.

The United Nations on Saturday expressed concern over the high number of civilian casualties in Mosul.

Residents carry the body of several people killed during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul.

The coalition “takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and a formal Civilian Casualty Credibility Assessment has been opened to determine the facts surrounding the strike”, it went on.

“Efforts to remove the bodies are ongoing”.

The Iraqi military command said eyewitnesses had told troops that the buildings were boobytrapped and militants had forced residents inside basements to use them as human shields.

At least 200 civilians are believed to have been killed following U.S. airstrikes in western Mosul.

However, Iraqi forces have also frequently fired mortar rounds and unguided rockets during the battle for west Mosul – weapons that pose a much greater risk to residents of areas where fighting is taking place.

An Iraqi brigadier general said that strikes had damaged more than 27 residential buildings and that three of them were completely destroyed.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the strikes came after IS targeted military aircraft and attacked Iraqi forces with sniper fire.

An airstrike targeting Islamic State militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul that witnesses say killed at least 100 people was, in fact, launched by the US military, American officials said Saturday.

What happened on March 17 remains unclear and details are hard to confirm as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State to recapture the densely populated parts of the western half of Mosul, the militant group’s last stronghold in Iraq.

Civil defense groups, who first reported the civilian deaths on social media, say the March 17 strike was one of the deadliest.

The UN said it was “profoundly concerned” by the reports emerging from al-Jadida, which it described as “densely populated”.

We are stunned by this bad loss of life,  Lise Grande, the UNs humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, said in a statement. Local activists have said an airstrike may have killed more than 30 civilians seeking shelter there. Parties to the conflict – all parties – are obliged to do everything possible to protect civilians. “This means that combatants can not use people as human shields and can not imperil lives through indiscriminate use of fire-power”, she said.