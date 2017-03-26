Sensex ends 164 points higher; Nifty settles at 9086

The BSE Sensex today plunged 318 points – its biggest single-day fall in over three months – on weak global cues triggered by apprehensions over USA economic policies under Donald Trump.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd said, “Market regained some weight from yesterdays fall due to steady global market ahead of a key vote on United States health care bill later today”. The market is still stalling between 9050 and 9220 and the earnings will be the key driver for it; the UP-election rally is done with, says Gujral.

The benchmark indices had recorded their biggest intraday loss in over two months on Wednesday, triggered by a slump on the Wall Street due to a lack of clarity in US President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

“The bounce-back is due to both global and local factors”.

The NSE Nifty moved up 55.85 points today to close at 9,086.30.

The Sensex, which had lost 163.54 points in the previous two sessions, dropped another 317.77 points, or 1.08 per cent, to end today at 29167.68 – its lowest closing since March 10. It saw the biggest one-day slump since December 2 a year ago when it had lost 329.26 points.

Cutting short its three-day losing run, the benchmark BSE Sensex today rebounded by 164 points to close at 29,332.16 as oil & gas, auto, metal and capital goods stocks advanced amid rebound in global markets.

Stocks of IT companies saw selling as the rupee continued to strengthen, which dragged down the Sensex.

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Tata Motors topped the gainers’ list by surging 2.59 percent, followed by GAIL 2.39 percent and NTPC 2.27 percent. JSW Steel, SAIL, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Vedanta were down up to 2.86 per cent.

Data showing that domestic investors were net sellers on Monday proved to be a dampener.

While, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1662.72 crs yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Japanese stocks led the decline by diving 2.13 per cent. The BSE Mid-cap Index is trading down 0.8% at 13734, whereas BSE Small-cap Index is trading down 0.4% at 13960.