‘Sesame Street’ welcomes Julia, new character with autism

Sesame Street is set to debut its first new muppet in ten years, and it’ll be a four-year-old named Julia who has autism.

Children with autism are also sadly common targets for bullies.

Julia is a first in the almost 50-year history of the show, which has been found to have a profound educational impact on children.

Over the nearly five decades “Sesame Street” has been on the air, it has established a reputation for inclusion with its characters. In 2015, she appeared in a “Digital Storybook” alongside classic characters like Elmo and Abby.

Since 1969, the American children’s TV series “Sesame Street” introduces new characters and new lessons that have inspired their viewers on just any topic of life and knowledge.

All things that can be confusing, even off-putting for the other children, until someone explains that Julia has autism, so some things take her longer and she feels things a bit differently to others.

The show’s creators have done thorough research and consultation and are certainly aware that one character can’t possibly represent the huge diversity of challenges experienced by people with autism, a disorder that affects communication, social interaction and emotional regulation.

When Julia is first introduced by Elmo to Big Bird on the show, she will be reluctant to shake his hand.

“It was a very easy way to show that with a very slight accommodation they can meet her where she is”, said longtime “Sesame Street” writer Christine Ferraro. “It’s tricky because autism is not one thing, because it is different for every single person who has autism”. “There is an expression that goes, ‘If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism'”.

The delicate situation of Julia and how she will interact with her fellow muppet characters will be on Stacey Gordon’s efforts to make her character as realistic. Instead of continuing to play tag, they all chose to play together and start jumping up and down as well. “And get something out of it themselves”. “At the end her daughter said, ‘So I’m incredible too, right?'”

On this new project with Julia; autism has been a situation close to Gordon’s heart as she also has a son with autism. “They might not have been anxious when he cried. ‘And [they] would have known that he plays in a different way, and that that’s okay'”.