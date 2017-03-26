Several Explosions Trigger Fire at Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A massive fire broke out in an ordnance factory here on Saturday evening after a series of explosions of bombs made there, an official said. “Explosions are still taking place”, Mahesh Choudhary was quoted by DNA. However, no casualty or injuries were reported. Locals sources claimed some workers may be trapped under the debris, but there was no confirmation of the same. All injured personnel have been admitted to the Khamaria Army Hospital. The access to the factory has been restricted. The blast took place at around 6 pm near gate number 7 at F3 sections where huge stocks of anti-tank missiles were kept.

Eyewitnesses said flames that were visible from far away places in the district.

The Saturday evening incident took place just a day after three minor blasts took place at the ordnance factory at Itarsi town of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh.

Khamaria police said the explosions occurred in the filling station of the ordnance factory, which is located almost 320 kms east of Bhopal and spread across 50 acres. The OFK facility is responsible for the manufacturing of ammunition components, shell, hardware, primer and cartridges for medium and high calibre ammunitions.