Severe weather a possibility

Our first risk of severe weather in the spring storm season is expected to arrive on Friday as a strong storm system tracks through the southern plains.

The cold front is expected to trigger a line of strong to severe storms in the Arklatex Friday afternoon and evening. Some hail up to the size of nickels will be possible in the stronger storms.

A large part of Arkansas is under a slight risk of severe weather Friday and Friday night. We are expecting the main line of storms to impact West Alabama by 9 a.m.

A potent storm system approaches ETX from the west. A few of these storms are packing a punch with gusty wind, lightning, and even some hail.

Enjoy quiet weather Monday, before heavy rain moves in late Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s.

We are rain and storm-free through Thursday afternoon, though you’ll want to hold onto your hats, loose patio furniture and any small children.

Another piece of energy will move through and with it will prompt again, a level two out of five severe weather threat.

4PM FRIDAY: Storms will be underway and advancing to the east. That’s the primary reason trained spotters are essential to timely severe weather warnings. The next class will be this evening at the Gardendale Civic Center at 6:30. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.