Sewol-ho ferry raised from water, placed on semi-submersible ship

The South Korean government had promised to carefully remove the ferry in order to find and deliver to the relatives the remains of nine passengers of the Sewol who were never found and were believed to be inside the sunken vessel.

The Sewol ferry, which fully emerged from the water after a salvage operation, is anticipated to arrive at a major southern port this week, sources said Sunday. “The vessel was successfully loaded onto the semi-submersible as of 4:10AM”.

Most of the victims were students on a high school trip, touching off an outpouring of national grief and soul searching about long-ignored public safety and regulatory failures. The ferry was carrying 476 people, of which 172 passengers were rescued.

Workers will then begin clearing mud and debris and search for the remains of the missing victims while investigators will search for clues as to the exact cause of the sinking. However, the name Sewol could just be made out through the grim. On Saturday, the ferry was safely and stably placed onto a semi-submersible ship and engineers completely separated the ferry and the two barges used to raise the vessel out of the water.

The passenger ferry was originally supposed to be raised 13 meters above the sea by 11 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), but it has been delayed for technical problems.Divers had installed beams underneath the wreckage to link the beams to jacking wires. The timing of the move was vital because unsafe water currents were forecast to worsen Saturday.

“The work needs to be done very cautiously”, Lee Cheol-jo, an official at the Ministry of Ocean and Fisheries, which is in charge of the operation, told a briefing.

The journey to the Mokpo port could be shorter than the initial two-week estimate, depending on weather and other conditions, Lee said.

Bereaved families have been calling for the ship to be raised and for a more thorough investigation into the disaster.

Accusations that Park was out of contact for several hours on the day of the sinking were included in the impeachment bill Parliament passed in December.

Her response to the disaster was again raised in recent months after she came under suspicion in the course of an investigation into a corruption scandal that led to her dismissal from office on March 10.