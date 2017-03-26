Shaquille O’Neal statue unveiled outside Staples Center

In a festive ceremony that included former Lakers stars Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal’s statue was unveiled at the Staples Center on Friday.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant players in the history of the National Basketball Association, and while he did play on a few teams in his illustrious career, most will remember him from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shaq, who is 2.15 metres tall (7’1), played with six franchises but spent the longest time with the Lakers, whom he helped to win three National Basketball Association titles in between 1996 and 2004.

The legendary center managed to roast Bryant and O’Neal in one swift jab.

Bryant, though, gave a warm speech where he spoke about how dominant and great a basketball players O’Neal was, rather than the high character and larger than life personality the other speakers had focused in on.

Find someone that looks at you the way Shaq looks at Kobe when he’s giving a speech about him.

O’Neal played to win and to dominate. “Loves to tell jokes and have fun with his teammates but before tipoff something happens”, Bryant shared to the audience in the public event. O’Neal thanked everyone in attendance.

“The next time we’re out here for a statue, it’ll probably be your statue”, O’Neal said to Bryant. “To the fans, you know I love you, and I just wanted you to know that I heard you in the games when I was missing free throws”. “I definitely appreciate this honor very much”. So when they come up to the table, I say, ‘The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.’ And then the food will come fast. “Thank you for motivating me”.