Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Journey Coming To Nintendo 3DS

Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey will release exclusively on Nintendo 3DS in Japan later this year.

With the remake, ATLUS has added a new character called Alex that will attack the main character while they are exploring Scharzwelt. Here’s a translation of Atlus’ story description, courtesy of Gematsu. On a future earth where various problems can not be solved, it suddenly appeared. A mysterious dimension known as the Schwarzwelt has appeared over the Antarctic, and a special forces Strike Team has been sent to investigate before this dimension swallows the world whole. This appears to be how the history of mankind will meet its end… However, the things they witness… will reveal the bad truth of Schwarzwelt.

New Shin Megami Tensei title due out this fall. What is her goal in targeting the life of the protagonist with such open hostility? There will also new illustrations, full voice over and around 350 demons that will appear in the game.

A new character named Alex will appear, as well as a new ending route.