Shootings On Vegas Strip Leave One Dead, One Injured

Images from the scene showed S.W.A.T. teams and other law enforcement surrounding the bus at time of writing.

Guests of the Cosmopolitan Hotel have been told to stay in their rooms for their own safety.

"He was on the bus". He was just contained to that location. One died, and the other was in fair condition. Police said they believe the shooter is on the bus. She said one of the robbers was wearing a pig mask and carrying a gun. Initial reports indicated that one or more of the robbers was armed, but investigators later said there were no shots fired.

“From listening to the negotiations he seemed to be talking about seeing people and things like that”, police told reporters. Details on where exactly the shooting took place weren’t immediately available.

It happened on a double-decker bus on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

A gunman opened fire near the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one and injuring another.

Police said there didn’t appear to be a motive for the fatal shooting, which appeared to be carried out by suspect police described as mentally ill. Parts of the casino property are closed as police investigate.

Earlier Saturday, at the Bellagio, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 12:50 a.m.to a burglary at Tesorini, a high-end jewelry and watch retailer.

