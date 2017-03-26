Should Arsenal be eyeing Barcelona star to replace Ozil?

The Times claim that the Gunners are preparing a £25 million bid for the Turkey worldwide, who they view as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil.

He might eventually be looking to get more playing time but will it be at Barcelona?

Formerly of Atletico Madrid, Turan has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp, with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Andre Gomes, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets all ahead of him.

Ahmet Bulut told ESPN: “There is currently no offer, there is nothing to speak of right now“.

The Turkey global has struggled for regular game time this season, starting just 13 of the club’s 28 league games, with Luis Enrique rotating his midfield options.

Barcelona star picks Chelsea keeper over Ter StegenBarcelona star Arda Turan has revealed that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is the best keeper he has ever played alongside.

“I have not been contacted by Arsenal”.

With Mesut Ozil tipped to leave the Emirates after failing to agree a new contract, the report indicates that Arsene Wenger has identified Turan as a potential replacement for the German playmaker.

The agent of Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has flatly denied Arsenal have made an enquiry into the player’s services, contradicting earlier reports.

Turan has enjoyed a strong campaign for the Catalan giants thus far with 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions.