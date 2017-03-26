Sierra Leone: 709-carat diamond up for auction

A pastor in Sierra Leone has unearthed one of the world’s largest uncut diamonds.

The diamond, weighing 709 carats, is now locked up in Sierra Leone’s central bank in Freetown.

The discovery was made by Pastor Emmanuel Momoh in an artisanal mine in the village of Koyadu in eastern Kono district, a government statement said on Thursday. The president assured that the selling process would be transparent and to the highest bidder.

Jeweler De Beers controlled the country’s diamond trade starting in 1935, but once other countries caught on to how rich in diamonds Sierra Leone was, illegal smuggling out of the country began.

Sierra Leone’s diamond wealth fueled a decade-long civil war that ended in 2002. The president thanked him for not trying to smuggle the diamond out of the country.

Although substantial in size, it’s dwarfed by previous mammoth discoveries: A 3,106-carat stone was found in South Africa in 1905, and a 1,1110-carat diamond was discovered in Botswana in 2015.

A gem analyst from the United States stated that an artisan miner finding such a large diamond working with his bare hands and a few basic tools is highly unusual.

An 813-carat diamond sold for £51 million at auction in London last summer. It was later cut into multiple gems, and two of them were set into England’s Crown Jewels.

Historically, Sierra Leone has had a controversial role in the diamond industry. That civil war left an estimated 120,000 dead.

Sierra Leonean rebels allowed traders to exploit diamond mines and ship the gems overseas via Liberia during the 1991-2002 civil conflict. But given the history of this former “blood-diamond” nation, what happens from here is anyone’s guess.