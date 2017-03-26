Sizing John wins Gold Cup as Cue Card falls again

The two Colin Tizzard-trained horses, Cue Card and Native River, have dominated the top of the market since the defection of their stable companion Thistlecrack, erstwhile Gold Cup favourite.

But Harrington has been so satisfied with Sizing John’s well-being that she will now chart a route towards Punchestown in pursuit of more big-race honours.

The Gold Cup is always a special day in the racing calendar, and this year has been no different.

Favourite Djakadam hit the second last hard when leading and ran out of steam whilst the punters favourite 11-year-old Cue Card never looked like becoming the oldest victor of the race in 48 years and came to grief at the third last – the same fence he fell at in the 2016 edition.

Ms Harrington, who is based in County Kildare, had never had a runner in the race before.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet”. “Robbie gave both horses super rides”, she said. I feel like I’m about to wake up and it hasn’t happened.

“This is the jewel in the crown, absolutely unbelievable”, said Harrington.

With 10 winners at the Festival, she is undoubtedly the meeting’s leading lady.

Sizing John – What’s in a name?

Meanwhile, owner Alan Potts said: “It’s unreal”. He invented a machine to do this and made millions from it.

Harrington labelled the victory “amazing”, and added: “It’s his jumping that got him here”.

Yorkhill, who looked a Gold Cup horse of the future when winning the JLT Novices’ Chase last week, is also set to line up at the Co Kildare venue for Mullins, as is Penhill, victor of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. “He looks like a three-mile chaser and if Douvan hadn’t been around he’d have been an fantastic two-miler”.

Power said: ” The first day I rode him, I said he would go further.

“We’ve bought a Champion Chase victor and a Gold Cup victor off the Bleahens so it shows we’re doing something right”.

“I was only 25 when I won the National and I’m 35 now”, Power said.

He was sidelined for a couple of weeks at the end of January with a ruptured disc in his back and wore protective goggles until recently for an eye injury he sustained a year ago. The Gold Cup is a race for young horses. “That sounded sweet”, he said. Djakadam is now favourite for the Gold Cup, and that is as it should be.

Jessica’s three 2017 festival winners brings her tally to 11 festival winners in total and she is the most successful female trainer in the Cheltenham festival history.

The festival could finally end with Le Prezien ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, with his odds placed at 5/1.

Victory for Bryony Frost in the Foxhunter Chase, immediately after the Gold Cup, marked another notable achievement for women in racing.

“It’s our first runner in the race, the jockey’s first ride and Jessie’s first runner”. “He may go to Aintree for the Bowl as he ran well there past year, depending on how he comes out of his race”.

The week was dominated by the Irish, who claimed a record 19 victories from 28 races, surpassing last year’s best of 15.

The 7/1 victor, trained by Jessica Harrington, surged to victory by two and three-quarter lengths.

“It is great to do”.

Ruby Walsh’s four strikes, gave him a seemingly unassailable lead for the jockey’s gong.

