Sky takeover deal referred to regulators

United Kingdom culture minister Karen Bradley has asked media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority to investigate 21st Century Fox’s proposed £11.7bn takeover of Sky.

Ofcom has up to 40 working days to complete its report on the public interest concerns and if the regulator cites problems Bradley must decide whether to accept an undertaking from Fox to address them.

Today, Britain’s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Karen Bradley, issued a European intervention notice requesting Ofcom to report by May 16 on the effects of the proposed transaction on the public interest.

Telecommunications regulator Ofcom will consider the plurality and broadcast-standards issues raised by Bradley.

If Ofcom does not raise any concerns, Bradley must clear the bid.

Representations made by 21st Century Fox since then had not assuaged her concerns. In 2011, for example, the company suggested spinning off news channel Sky News before the bid was abandoned. We believe our proposed £11.7 billion investment will benefit the U.K.’s creative industries.

In a statement, 21st Century Fox said it “looks forward” to working with United Kingdom authorities and said it was “confident that the transaction will be approved”. In a letter to her last week they said “that we welcome a thorough and thoughtful review”. Ofcom found in that case that James Murdoch, then-CEO of his father’s United Kingdom newspaper group and Sky chairman, repeatedly fell short of expected standards.

Ofcom has said that it will concurrently conduct a so-called fit-and-proper assessment of Sky as a broadcast license holder in light of the pending change of control. The broadcaster also runs Sky News, a prominent online and TV news organisation.

The British government on Thursday referred to the competitions authority n 11.7 billion pound (14.5 billion USA dollars) bid by 21st Century Fox to take full control of Sky satellite broadcasting company. “That is not correct: the MFT has no shareholding in Sky”, Fox replied.

Murdoch had previously attempted a takeover of Sky in 2010.

James Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox, was reappointed as the chairman of Sky previous year.