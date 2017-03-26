SLO Film Fest pays tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

A long-awaited public memorial for the two stars will be held on March 25 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park where the mother-daughter duo is buried, TMZ reports.

“Well they’re different, they tend not to be commercial, widely distributed films, they’re unique”, says Jack Phelan who attended the Reynolds-Fisher tribute screening at the Fremont Theater, “they usually have some interesting perspective on a story you’ve never encountered before and that excites me”.

There will also be some guest tributes during the service.

It’s been nearly three months since Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds passed away, but the world still hasn’t recovered from the loss.

Carrie Fisher was aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles in December when she went into cardiac arrest and died four days later at a hospital. Additionally, there will also be a choir set up, a display of their popular and renowned costumes (you can bet Princess Leia will make an appearance), and a routine performed by Debbie’s dance school students.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd will also be attending, though she reportedly will not be making a statement to the crowd.

Todd Fisher, brother to #CarrieFisher and son of #DebbieReynolds, has revealed plans to hold a fan service for his mother and sister.

This public service comes two months after Fisher and Reynolds’ private memorial, which took place in January.

Family members, including Fisher’s dog, will be at the memorial, as well. Fisher had been open about her struggles with mental illness.