‘SNL’ star doesn’t back away from Boston racism comment

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che is not backing away from comments he made about Boston, when he called it the “most racist city” he has ever visited.

The “Weekend Update” co-host said that he received an outpouring of outrage on social media after making the scathing remark the night before the Super Bowl, including a message from one woman who was extremely angry. He was at Boston University on Thursday, and he said he stands by that statement.

The above Instagram photo was followed by another, showing an article from The Boston Globe. Instead, Che said, he told people things like, “Talk to your closest black friend and ask them to explain it to you”. He said the woman responded by answering, “Touche”.

The 33-year-old NY native also slammed Trump Thursday, telling the audience that it would be better if Trump was running another country instead of being in “our own little slice of insane”.

Michael also told the crowd he never apologizes for his controversial statements, explaining, “I’m just trying to be more presidential”.

While some of his comments on SNL are obviously satire, that was one that Che actually meant. But I do agree with him.