Snooki Inspires A New Law In New Jersey!

When the reality show was still on TV, Christie blasted the “Jersey Shore” cast’s hard-partying antics as bad for his state’s image, and had his weight mocked and was called a bully by Snooki in return.

Snooki is the motivation behind a New Jersey law that wants to cap paid speaking engagements at public universities at $10K a pop. And the bill sponsor acknowledges his pending legislation would not have applied to her appearance.

DiMaio said he was inspired to write the legislation after Snooki was paid $32,000 collected from student fees to speak at an event at Rutgers University in 2011.

“When somebody gets paid $32,000 to say ‘Work hard and party harder, ‘ it gives one pause”, DiMaio told NJ.com.

“I’m sure it was amusing, it was cute, but there was very little value to the students”, DiMaio said.

The bill, passed by lawmakers Thursday, caps the amount of state money that can be spent on speakers at $10,000. She explained that the student body use funds designated for their own use. And honorariums for commencement addresses, including the $35,000 offered to this year’s speaker, musician and actor Steven Van Zandt, are drawn from funds produced by a beverage contract with Coca-Cola, Ms. Smith added.

“Most universities are trying to offer an honorary degree, or they’re requesting somebody to speak for free”, she said.

The Rutgers University Programming Association consists of 30 to 40 undergraduates who invite artists, lecturers, comedians and other performers to campus based on conversations with peers, focus groups, references and current trends, according to the organization’s website. “And they should be finding private dollars”.

When asked about the bill on Thursday, Governor Christie said that he wouldn’t waste time on it but he’ll consider it once it lands on his desk.

“This is what happens when you have a part-time Legislature that is looking for things to do”, Mr. Christie said.