Snoop Dogg Will Induct Tupac Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

TMZ has reported that Snoop and potentially Dr. Dre could participate in a musical tribute to Shakur, but the all-star lineup for the tribute has not yet been finalized, according to Rolling Stone. That should come as no surprise, given Snoop’s friendship with Shakur during their days on Death Row when the two joined forces for the hit “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”.

Tupac died when gunmen in a white Cadillac pulled up to the passenger side of his vehicle in Las Vegas and carried out a gang-style hit.

Six days later Tupac was pronounced dead.

The induction of Tupac, over other deserving artists, became a debate in the hip-hop community shortly after the honor was announced.

Eventually, Shakur aligned with Snoop and Dr. Dre on Death Row Records.

The ceremony takes place on April 7th in Brooklyn, New York and will have its television premiere on HBO later in the year. Acts from the 1970’s and 80’s like Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, and Joan Baez will be enshrined during the ceremony, with Pearl Jam appearing alongside Tupac as the other more “modern” inductee.