Snowbirds Stranded In Rural NY Town After Being Wheeled On Wrong Flight

An elderly Florida couple bound for MI found themselves in Upstate New York after an airline mixup.

Helen Wheeker and her husband, George Nobel, ended up Ogdensburg, N.Y., instead of Grand Rapids, Mich., after being put on the wrong Allegiant flight on Wednesday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“I call this our most exciting adventure”, Wheeker told WOOD-TV.

Grey said Allegiant Air apologizes for the mistake and has refunded the couple.

“I really didn’t want to go right back where I came from”, she said.

The Ogdensburg airport offers only two destinations, Albany and Florida, so the couple elected to return to Fort Lauderdale.

Allegiant Air spokeswoman Hilarie Grey told the station that there was “a glitch with our boarding pass scanner” that led to them getting on the wrong flight.

The airline refunded the couple’s tickets and they returned to MI on a Saturday flight.

“How many people very close to 100 get to do this stuff?” she said.