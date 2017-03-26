Socialist defections boost France’s Macron in election race

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron forms an inseparable team with his wife Brigitte _ his former high school theater teacher, 24 years his senior, who is breaking with French tradition and fierily campaigning by his side.

“I’m always happy when men and women of conviction join us and as regards Jean-Yves Le Drian, he’s a politician for whom I have much respect”, Macron told reporters in Dijon in eastern France, where he was campaigning.

The biggest catch for Macron was the defection of Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, a Socialist Party grandee who has been a close ally and friend of outgoing President Francois Hollande for almost 40 years.

Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is leading France’s military operations against Islamic extremists in Syria and Iraq, announced his support for Macon on Friday in the Ouest-France newspaper.

Two members of France’s Socialist government deserted their party’s presidential challenger on Thursday and threw their support behind Emmanuel Macron, bolstering the 39-year-old centrist’s bid for the Elysee.

As the election approaches, the contest to win France’s top political position remains uncertain amid a series of surprises, starting with the outgoing Socialist President Francois Hollande’s decision not to seek a second term.

Seventy-four percent of voters said they would go to the polling station for the first round of voting in April.

As per latest Harris Interactive poll, Macron has support from 26 percent of French voters compared to 25 percent support for Marine Le Pen.

Macron was economy minister in Hollande’s government from 2014 to 2016.

Macron, an independent centrist who created his own En Marche! (In Motion!) a year ago to prepare his independent presidential candidacy.

The Socialist candidate in the presidential race is Benoit Hamon, whose policies are considered far-left.

Polls suggest Hamon, who won the leftist primary in January, has no chance of advancing to the presidential runoff.