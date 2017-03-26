Somali Pirates Demand Ransom for Aris 13

At their peak five years ago, Somali pirates terrorised sailors crossing the Gulf of Aden.

The hijacking surprised the global shipping industry. The High Risk Area (HRA) in the Indian Ocean was reduced in size at the end of 2015 as a result of the drop in armed attacks and hijacks in the region’s waters.

Not Somali pirates but…. fishermen?

However, the United Nations warned in October that the situation was not secure.

At least 237 attacks were carried out by pirates off the coast of Somalia in 2011, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

John Steed is director of Oceans Beyond Piracy.

-Until 2012, the commercial freighters that crawled past the coast of Somalia produced fortunes for pirates who held their crews captive for ransom.

After that, the ship was re-routed to Somalia’s northern coast, off the semi-autonomous state of Puntland.

Somali pirates then ambushed the vessel just 11 miles (17km) from shore with two fast speedboats, known as skiffs, while aiming their weapons at the crew. “The ship is on the coast now and more armed men boarded the ship”, he told the AP by phone.

Namali Makalandawa, the sister of the oil tanker’s chief officer Premnath Ruwan Sampath, said families had tried to contact the shipping company’s office in Dubai but their calls were not answered.

An official based in the Middle East with knowledge of the incident told the AP that the vessel’s captain reported to the company it had been approached by two skiffs and that one had armed personnel on board.

Whether those who boarded the ship are pirates is still being determined.

The European Union Naval Force (Navfor), which runs anti-piracy operations in the area, sent a maritime patrol aircraft to the coast of Somalia to investigate the incident, a spokeswoman said.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet is based in Bahrain. It said it is seeking to help ensure the crew’s “safety and welfare”.

This is the first successful hijacking of a vessel by Somali pirates in three years, as pirate attacks declined steadily. Eventually, NATO and other major trading countries, including China and Iran, rolled out warships, captured the pirates, and sent them overseas for prosecution. They don’t normally kill hostages unless they come under attack, including during rescue attempts. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ended its anti-piracy mission off Somalia in December. Many Somalians see those trawlers as plundering national resources. “We fear for the lives of our loved ones”, Makalandawa is reported as saying after she and other families met with Sri Lankan foreign ministry officials.