Somalia: Boris Johnson Makes a Surprise Visit to Mogadishu

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made surprise visit to Somalia on Wednesday – the first Western minister to visit the drought-hit nation since the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Mr Johnson met Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who was elected last month, to discuss the situation.

A source close to the Somali presidency confirmed the meeting was taking place in the Villa Somalia presidential palace in central Mogadishu.

Somalia declared a “national disaster” over the drought on February 28.

At the newly opened Drought Operations Coordination Centre the Foreign Secretary saw how the United Nations is organising the response to Somalia’s devastating drought and how UK Aid is reaching more than a million people with lifesaving food, water and emergency healthcare. The last one, in 2011, killed an estimated 260,000 people.

Johnson also visited an operations centre coordinating action to combat Somalia’s drought, met regional leaders and lawmakers and joined training aimed at improving the Somali justice system, it added.

Mr Mohamed blamed the drought in part on homegrown extremist group al-Shabab, which continues to control parts of the country.

The British Foreign Office said in a statement that Johnson discussed the drought and security.

“The drought is really bad and there are millions of children at risk of starvation”.

Stephen O’Brien, UN humanitarian chief, said after his recent visit to Somalia 2.9 million people required immediate help “to save or sustain their lives”.

The UN children’s agency has warned that 1.4 million severely malnourished children could die this year in Somalia, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. “We discussed a number of issues, including how Britain can help the Somali government to avert the looming starvation”.

The drought also affects millions of people in parts of Ethiopia and Kenya, where the government recently declared a national disaster for about half of its counties.

Nigel Tricks, Oxfam’s Horn of Africa regional director, said on Wednesday that “the window is short in which we can still avert a famine” in the regional crisis.

The country has been wracked by a two-decade civil war and several natural disasters.