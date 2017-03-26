South Korea: Impeached President Park to meet with prosecutors

Former President Park Geun-hye apologized to the public and promised to “dutifully” answer to prosecution questioning on Tuesday as she stepped into the prosecution office as the fourth South Korean president to face criminal charges from the state law enforcement institution.

The Constitutional Court ruled on March 10 to uphold the decision and permanently removed her from office.

Her dismissal was confirmed by the country’s top court earlier this month, ending the political career of a woman who grew up in the presidential palace as the daughter of army-backed ruler Park Chung-Hee.

“I express my gratitude to people who have supported and trusted me”, Min quoted Park as saying.

March 6: The special prosecutor says Park colluded with Choi to take bribes from the Samsung Group, paving the way for her to be prosecuted, if she is ousted from office.

She did not elaborate and went inside the building amid a barrage of camera flashes.

“I’m sorry”, Park told reporters at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office as she promised to cooperate with investigations.

Her friend Choi and several others, including ex-presidential aides and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, have been arrested and are standing trial for their alleged involvement in the corruption scandal. She has now lost her immunity from prosecution and could face criminal charges including abusing her power and coercing donations.

Park’s early exit paved the way for an election to take place on May 9, with opposition candidates pledging to break up the cozy relationships between big business and government officials leading in polls.

The scandal has roiled and divided South Korea for months, with millions of people taking to the streets and calling for park’s ouster in the largest public demonstrations in decades.

In recent weeks, pro-Park supporters, mostly elderly conservatives, have staged their own rallies.

The questioning is expected to last late into the night and another of her lawyers, Sohn Bum-kyu, told a television channel Park would choose whether it would go beyond midnight.

She left her house in the upscale Gangnam district at 9.15am local time (8.15am Singapore time), with dozens of her supporters waiting outside waving national flags and protesting against her impeachment. Before the start of the questioning, Park briefly met with senior prosecutor Roh Seung-kwon, who is said to have sought her honest cooperation.

She arrived at the prosecutor’s office about seven minutes later.

Park, who was accompanied by two of her lawyers, was given tea before her first session of questioning by two prosecutors and an investigation official, prosecutors said in a statement.