Southgate gives England stars chance to seize power

England reach the halfway point of their World Cup qualifying campaign with Sunday’s home qualifier against Lithuania.

“He is greatly respected and I still think he has a part to play with United and England“.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe is angling for a first England appearance in four years and an appearance at Wembley would cap a remarkable return to prominence for a player whose time at the top looked to be at an end when he signed for Toronto FC in 2014.

Usual captain Wayne Rooney was left out of Southgate’s squad while deputy Jordan Henderson is now injured, leaving Gary Cahill to lead the team out during Wednesday’s friendly against Germany.

Southgate urged England fans to make up for those ugly scenes by respecting a minute’s silence before the Lithuania clash for the victims of last week’s terror attack in London. “He’s disappointed to have missed this camp”, said Southgate in his conference, as quoted by Football.London.

Additionally, Spurs will still have ambitions of taking home the Premier League title with 10 points now separating them from league leaders Chelsea with 10 matches left.

“The more important thing for me was those guys felt they’d been invited, which I just said to Harry (Kane)”.

“Wayne has been a sensational footballer for England and Manchester United for almost 15 years”, Scholes said.

England’s leading global goalscorer would relish an emotional send-off in the style of Lukas Podolski, who scored Germany’s victor against Southgate’s side in what was his farewell match before retiring.

Wembley Stadium will play host to the World Cup qualifier.

But the England boss says the left-back still had to prove he was worthy of a place for club and country after several year of injury problems. “He’s got a challenge to get himself in the team”, Southgate said.

“I talk to the rest of my staff about that and it’s always got to be what’s right for the team”. “We don’t want to regress to a situation where that reputation is tarnished by the actions of a minority”. It’s key that we play with a lot of intensity and move the ball quickly.

“I don’t want to have a hard and fast rule because I might have to break that”.

“The captain’s armband is important, but with or without it, [Southgate] expects the same of us all”, said Hart.