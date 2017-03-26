Space Is Hell In New ‘Alien: Covenant’ Poster

Here’s the brief synopsis: ‘Set as the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus, Alien: Covenant connects directly to Ridley Scott’s 1979 seminal work of science fiction.

A nw poster has been released for Alien: Covenant featuring the Xenomorph! Tell you the truth, it’s one of the most stylistic movie posters I’ve seen in a while, and it looks like some kind of twisted stone mural.

The Xenomorphs have taken over in the newest poster for director Ridley Scott’s next entry in his Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant.

Fox has so far been very forthcoming with promotional material for Alien: Covenant.

That tone is matched by the image itself, which at once calls back to depictions of the underworld from renaissance-era paintings as well as artwork created by original designer of the xenomorphic alien, H.R. Giger.

Scheduled to be released in USA theaters on May 19, “Alien: Covenant” stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.