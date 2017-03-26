SPB receives legal notice from Ilayaraja

He added that he has sung songs of lots of other music composers by God’s grace and said that he will perform those songs.

He wrote: “Couple of days back, an attorney representing Ilayaraja, sent legal notices to me, Chithra, Charan, organisers of the concerts in different cities and the managements of all the venues”. “Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) ensures that they are compensated when the song is used for commercial goal”. What this means is that SPB and Chitra and the rest will not croon any of the hit numbers they have sung in their long, illustrious career for the maestro.

Balasubrahmanyam, who is currently on a world tour, said he would now render songs of other music composers at the concerts instead of those composed by Ilayaraja following his objection to it. “The event organizers should sort this out and keep us out of such battles”, said singer Sunitha Sarathy. I do not want my good friend Shri Raja inconvenienced. “‘I have no big knowledge about rules and laws”, he said.

Saying that he would respond legally to the notice, SPB clarified that he had received no “feelers” from the composer when he set off on the tour.

“But the show (music concert) should happen”. The singer also informed his fans that given the current circumstances, he will not be performing songs composed by the music director in his SPB50 tour.

He requested his fans and well-wishers to not have any harsh opinions and discussions regarding this matter. Why now, is what has perplexed the SPB camp.

“If the writers or producers send a legal notice to him, he will not be able to perform the songs without their prior permission”. Without his permission SPB can’t perform his sings.

SPB has sung in several movies composed by Ilaiyaraaja, including Mouna Raagam, Thalapathy, and Thevar Magan. In 2014, the composer had approached the Madras High Court, which ordered an injunction against five music companies from selling his compositions without his permission.

SPB reacted on this issue humbly through his online networking blog and said that his troupe has abstained from playing out Illayaraja’s tunes. Show has to go on, life has to move on.