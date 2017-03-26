According to CNN, the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is focusing on communications between members of the Trump campaign and Wikileaks. Agents are sifting through human intelligence; travel, business, and phone records; and accounts of in-person meetings, CNN reports.

FBI Director James Comey referred to the alleged evidence that Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russian operatives during his testimony before Congress on Monday, official sources reportedly told CNN.

In follow-up tweets, the president claimed Democrats “made up and pushed the Russian story” to explain Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s loss in the presidential election, and called on Congress and the USA intelligence community to look into classified-information leaks.

“The last line of [the CNN report] said, ‘The FBI can not yet prove that collusion took place, ‘” responded Spicer, who frequently battles with CNN over its reporting on Trump’s presidency. Instead, they’ve focused on leaks, whether journalists publishing leaks have committed a crime. and if the FBI would investigate the Clinton campaign for ties to Russian Federation. “Investigating it and having proof of it are two different things”, Spicer said.

Other officials warned that it was too soon to draw such inferences because the evidence was circumstantial. “And at the end of the story, if you wade to the very bottom it says, ‘The FBI can not yet prove that collusion took place.’ So I’ve addressed this type of reporting in the past, and this fits right in”.

Before Comey’s disclosure on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been investigating top Trump aides, such as Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Carter Page. Who were the Trump associates and Russian officials?

As for Trump, he’s called it “fake news” being pushed by the Democrats to deflect from their election loss. Some of the reports alleged that she was part of a child trafficking and pedophilia crime syndicate.