Sprint car driver David Steele dies after crash at Florida track

Desoto Speedway officials said in a Facebook post on Saturday night that track owners and staff were saddened by the crash. According to investigators, that caused his vehicle to go airborne before it spun and hit a wall.

Steele was treated at the scene by medics, but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The racing world was quick to react.

Steele, 42, was racing on the 3/8th-mile asphalt track in a Southern Shootout Sprint Car Shootout Series event when he crashed while lapping slower cars. NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne Tweeted, “One of the best and such a good guy to hang out and have a beer with”.

According to ESPN, “Steele won the 2004 and 2005 United States Auto Club Silver Crown national titles, ranking third in career wins with 16”.

Open-wheel racing veteran Dave Steele was killed on Saturday night when his winged sprint vehicle crashed at Desoto Speedway in Bradenton, Florida. “Praying for his family”. He drove in three IndyCar Series races, a couple of NASCAR Busch Series races, a handful of ARCA races and two Infiniti Pro Series events.