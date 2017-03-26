Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge Cleared To Return To Action After Heart Issue Threat

“When somebody says heart, you start thinking a little more possible long-term kind of stuff”.

Damian Lillard scored 36 points and the Trail Blazers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-106 on Wednesday night, spoiling LaMarcus Aldridge’s return from a health scare and knocking San Antonio a game behind the Warriors for the league’s best record.

Aldridge had an occurrence of minor heart arrhythmia in Oklahoma City on March 9.

According to an official statement released by the franchise on Wednesday morning, San Antonio Spurs’ forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to return to the court.

With the Spurs trailing by three and out of timeouts with 2.5 seconds remaining, Manu Ginobili stepped to the foul line looking to make the first shot and intentional miss the second. “All of us have been impressed with the professionalism and grace he has shown in dealing with this hard situation”.

Aldridge has averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocked shots a game for the Spurs, who have won 11 of their past 12 contests and own the second-best record in the National Basketball Association at 52-14, just behind the Golden State Warriors (53-14).

Aldridge will be able to play in Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.at the AT&T Center.

The team had announced Saturday that Aldridge was out indefinitely with a minor heart arrhythmia, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com, but the situation was apparently less concerning than originally feared.

He underwent a procedure to fix the problem and missed the final nine games of the season. If San Antonio wants to win a sixth NBA Championship during the Gregg Popovich era, it will need Aldridge to come up big for the team in the Western Conference Playoffs.

“He has dealt with this all year long, which nobody really knew about”, Popovich said.

LaMarcus Aldridge is available to play tonight. Leonard returned to the team on Monday after missing just the one game to lead San Antonio to yet another impressive win over the Atlanta Hawks.