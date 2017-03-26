SQUASH: Both British Open defending champions defeated in semi-finals

The World Series finals across both genders have seen an Egyptian monopoly in recent years. I know what I need to be doing, but it’s not always as easy as that.

Third seed Gaultier, 34, claimed his third victory in the tournament and ensured he will return to the top of the world rankings.

In the 2 semi-final, Gregory Gaultier took the 1 game 11-9 before the artist Ramy Ashour retired from the match for an injury.

“The last match we played was here previous year and we had an unbelievable five games”, said Gaultier. “It’s a little bit different because the first one was so special”. “SJ played too well for that, but to be a double British Open champion is just fantastic”.

History had already been made with two English women in the final for the first time since 1991, but the experience of Massaro told in her fourth final in five years.

“I tried to relax, or be as relaxed as I could be, but I was never one hundred percent comfortable”, she admitted.

Perry also found it hard to get the ball past Massaro, who increasingly dominated the centre of the court, and in trying to escape these strictures the younger player sent a side-wall angle, a backhand drop, and a volley drop down, soon going three points down in the second game.

But Massaro, drawing on the energy of a passionate home crowd, dug in resiliently and swung the momentum of the match on its head to come through by a 5-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 scoreline. “They say that the home crowd helps and when you’re down at the end there, it definitely does”.

Perry tried to play out the rallies a little longer before attempting attacks, in an attempt to fix the deteriorating situation, but a straight drop from a deep position got Massaro to 9-6 and the second game was soon hers after that.

It is the first time since Janet Morgan won the second of 10 consecutive titles in 1951 that an English woman has added to a first British Open title.