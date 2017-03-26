Standoff in Las Vegas evacuates Cosmopolitan hotel

A man on a bus on the Las Vegas Strip pulled a gun and started shooting, killing one person, and wounding another before barricading himself inside.

Police said despite some reports there was no confirmed second suspect and it was not an active shooter situation.

The suspect peacefully surrendered around 6 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police blocked off South Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

Authorities believed an individual who was on a bus that was traveling on the strip is responsible for the shooting. The Cosmopolitan has been evacuated.

After initial reports that just one person was hurt in the shooting, police announced later that one person had been killed and that another has been transported to the hospital, per 8 News Now.

The Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan are located next to each other on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is famous for its casinos and hotels, but there are no reports indicating the robbery and shooting are connected.

Police said it is unknown what provoked the shooting, but there was no evidence to suggest that the incident was related to a robbery overnight at Bellagio Resort & Casino overnight or that it was related to terrorism. “We had one single shooting incident with two victims”.

Hadfield said police were negotiating with the suspect Saturday afternoon in an effort to take him into custody, USA Today reported.

This is a developing story.