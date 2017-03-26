StarCraft: Remastered announced, releasing this summer

In 1998 Blizzard released the very first StarCraft game, a sci-fi real-time-strategy game that revolutionised the genre and proved an instant hit, particularly in South Korea where it took the nation by storm.

Not only that, but Blizzard will also be updating Brood War next week to prepare for the release of StarCraft Remastered. This includes details such as Mutalisk stacking, magic-boxing, control-group limitations, unit pathfinding, and more.

The game will include the classic StarCraft and Brood War campaigns, as well as LAN and online multiplayer.

Includes Original and Expansion Campaigns: Return to the planetary battlefields of the war-torn Koprulu Sector and command the forces of the terran, zerg, and protoss across more than 50 story-driven single-player missions.

Enhanced Storytelling: Original cinematics will be improved to 1080p resolution, while mission interludes and introductions will feature new comic-book style illustrations.

Starcraft Remastered will feature remastered graphics, revised dialogue and audio, and Blizzard friends and matchmaking support.

The remaster brings both the original StarCraft and its Brood War expansion back from the past with 4K support.

“Later this week we will be patching Brood War to version 1.18 to include better compatibility with Windows 10, better anti-cheat, as well as an official observer mode”, Morhaime said.

Better still, as of version 1.18, the StarCraft Anthology will be completely free to download and play.