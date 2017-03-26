Statement from Rep. Larsen on Trumpcare

“The American Health Care Act would have caused millions of Americans to lose their health insurance, and it would have greatly increased costs for millions more – all in the name of cutting taxes for the wealthy”. But Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan Friday pulled the ACHA legislation Friday, making, “Obamacare the law of the land” as he said.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) also registered his continued opposition on Twitter, saying that eliminating essential health benefits had actually made the health care proposal worse.

Democrats plan to seize on polls showing dwindling support for the Republican health care plan. “It’s pitiful. Let this spectacular legislative failure serve as the final nail in the coffin on the effort to get rid of the Affordable Care Act”.

“I would like to thank each and every West Virginian in the Third District who called, emailed or reached out to my office to share their thoughts on the health care bill”, he said. Under our plan, no American is mandated to purchase a product they do not want and can not afford. They focused on what would happen to southeast OH if ACA and Medicaid expansion, offered to Ohioans in 2013, were to be taken away. The bill would have ended Obama’s Medicaid expansion and trimmed future federal financing for the federal-state program, letting states impose work requirements on some of the 70 million beneficiaries.

Staten Island Congressman Dan Donovan told CNN that seniors would suffer and taxes could go up because of last-minute Medicaid cuts. With care, these kids miss fewer school days, are more likely to attend and graduate from college and grow up to be healthier adults who earn higher wages, pay more in taxes and have lower health care costs.

A per-capita cap: The federal government would give state’s money based on how many patients are enrolled in Medicaid; and, the U.S. government would set a cap on how much state’s can spend.

“Forcing 24 million people off of their health insurance would have been un-American”.

“Those are the things that are in jeopardy right now of being essentially withdrawn from these populations, particularly in rural areas where there’s a relatively thinly stretched health care delivery system”, he says.

Other constituents and non-supporters of Donald Trump say that Obamacare got them affordable insurance, “something I couldn’t get before the ACA existed”, according to another comment by constituent billybud51 via an article published by the Portland Press Herald.