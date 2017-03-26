Stock On the Run: Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

An RSI reading above 80 indicates that a stock is overbought while anything below 20 is oversold. Combining all the recommendations on Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is at 47.39. 15 analysts projected on average Earnings. It represents a security’s price that, if achieved, results in a trader recognizing the best possible outcome for his investment. They now have a Dollars 51.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock.in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The mean price target is $36.7 (according to consensus of 17 analysts).

Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,857.04.

Whereas they predicted High and Low Earnings Estimate as $0.53 and $0.48 respectively. Investors measure stock performance on the basis of a company’s earnings power. Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares.

Annual earnings per share (EPS) growth noted at 1.40% in past 5 Years and Long-term annual earnings per share (EPS) growth is expected to reach 10.62% in coming 5 years. The stock next year first quarter current estimate trend for EPS was for $0.49 and on annual basis FY 2016 estimate trends at current was for $2.11 as compared to one month ago of $2.11, and for next year per share earnings estimates have $2.33. The count of Hold ratings in that period was 7.

The 19 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Mondelez International Inc have a median target of 49.00, with a high estimate of 55.00 and a low estimate of 45.00.

In an overview of the current analyst recommendations, Buy count is 13 and Overweight is 2 while the number of analysts recommending Sell and Underweight are 0 and 0, respectively. The company earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion.

A moving average (MA) is a trend-following or lagging indicator because it is based on past prices. Searle & CO. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. There are advantages to using a moving average in your trading, as well options on what type of moving average to use. But even with this move, there is still plenty of room for the company to come back from a longer term perspective, and especially if we look to recent lows for the company as well. The stock price target chart showed average price target of 129.50 as compared to current price of 133.68. For the next 5 years, Mondelez International, Inc.is expecting Growth of 10.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.24% per annum. MD now owns 39,864,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,070,000 after buying an additional 8,368,329 shares during the period. According to a piece that hit the wires on Jul 28, 2016, researchers at Societe Generale reconsidered their prior rating on the stock, and lowered it from Buy Perform to Hold. The stock stands almost $2.5 off versus the 52-week high of $46.4 and $4.69 above the 52-week low of $39.21. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), the mean now stands at 1.65. Analyst Recommendation is an outlook of a stock-market analyst on a stock. You can get a sense of how sustainable that is by a levered free cash flow of $1.62 Billion over the past twelve months.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6 percent, while the Return on Equity (ROE) value is 6.1 percent and Return on Investment (ROI) value stands at 6.8 percent. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th.

Mondelez International, Inc. closed its last trading session at $44.44 with the loss of -0.77%.