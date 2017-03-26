Stocks Decline as GOP Leaders Delay Health Care Vote

As the GOP bill, the American Health Care Act, works its way through Congress, Anne Dunkelberg, with the left-leaning Center for Public Policy Priorities in Austin, said she’s a little stumped.

What might be desirable for insurers would leave patients vulnerable.

Asked if he favored repealing the mandates for essential health benefits like prescription drugs, hospitalization and maternity care required by all Obamacare plans, the governor declined to answer.

“It’s incumbent upon Congress to act and say “This is the plan” and then look at how a new HHS secretary might help with that process, not the other way around”, North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, recently told reporters.

Spicer insisted this would be the last anniversary Obamacare was celebrated.

The House’s GOP leaders announced that they were postponing a vote on the legislation that had been scheduled for Thursday evening because they lacked enough support to pass it.

“There is no Plan B. There is a Plan A and a Plan A. We’re going to get this done”. “And tomorrow we’re proceeding”. And he says numerous underlying causes of those premature deaths can be treated with services now offered through the ACA, like mental health care and substance abuse treatment.

“By repealing [essential health benefits], a plan may no longer have to cover those services, making the protection potentially meaningless”.

Getting rid of that requirement, or trimming it, is central to the Republican strategy, because they say those benefits drive up insurance premiums so much that healthy people won’t buy coverage.

“Serious mental illness, for example, tends to manifest in early adulthood, and the ACA, for the first time, requires health insurers to cover mental health care”.

And without coverage, maternity bills could be overwhelming. In La Paz County, Arizona, where 72% voted to “make America great again”, poor seniors could expect the cost of health insurance premiums after taxes to rise from 5% of their incomes under Obamacare to 132% under the AHCA.

At a news conference at the Chicago Club before the rally, people shared personal stories of how former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation had improved their lives.

There are other motherhood-related costs that fall under the umbrella of “essential health benefits”. That way the sickest consumers wouldn’t even bother to apply.

In holding out for deeper changes, the rebelling conservatives also want to eliminate another feature of this section of the ACA, the part of the law that created the ACA’s insurance marketplaces – known as exchanges – for individuals and families that do not have access to affordable health benefits through a job. I mean, some of those members, the most conservative, probably have come toward the bill.

Preventive care is also one of the essential health benefits, and has led to co-pay-free birth control for millions of women.

Congressman Jim McGovern, D-Worcester, agreed, contending that the Republican bill, which proposes canceling the fines on individuals who don’t carry health insurance, overhauling the federal-state Medicaid program and replacing income-based subsidies with age-based tax credits,”would be devastating for families across MA who would lose health care and face higher costs”. That makes it “effectively meaningless”, Rector said. The proposals on the table would reverse a lot of those gains as opposed to fixing them, Cantor said.

People with the ACA are asking what’s next?

“Before the ACA, plans often had skimpier benefits”. And Texans on both sides of the political spectrum say the Lone Star State is not going to fare well. “It’s going to be really critical to see how quickly the states react”. Families like ours will live with these consequences for decades to come.