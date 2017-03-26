Stolen Super Bowl jersey gets returned to Brady

Along with this year’s jersey, the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that they found another one missing from 2015 Super Bowl, but now both of them are safe at Gillette Stadium.

The recovery was the result of a massive global jersey hunt that led to a reporter in Mexico whom authorities say was the thief.

Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys are back in the hands of the New England Patriots.

It was later revealed that the number 12 strip from the Patriots’ last-minute win over Seattle in 2015’s Super Bowl XLIX had also gone missing.

Jerseys worn by Brady in the 2015 and 2017 Super Bowls arrived at the team’s headquarters at Gillette Stadium.

“I don’t know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies – both in the USA and in Mexico – worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property”, Kraft added.

“It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together”, team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. They were ultimately found in the possession of the credential member of an global media on Monday, as revealed by NFL.

The jersey was said to have an estimated value of $500,000. The Patriots are happy and ready to give Brady back his jersey when returns back to New England. “He said he planned to gather interest from Warner to sell him the jersey for $8,000”.

The newspaper’s owner, Organizacion Editorial Mexicana, issued a statement saying the director resigned two days later for “personal reasons”.

Other Mexican journalists who were in Houston tell the AP that La Prensa’s then-director Martin Mauricio Ortega was carrying multiple National Football League memorabilia items.

Acevedo said police received a tip from an informant in Houston that led investigators to Mexico. This jersey was found out on Monday when the suspected thief Ortega was seen stealing it on a video.