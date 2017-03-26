Stroll gets grid penalty for gearbox change

Stroll crashed in the closing minutes of Saturday morning’s final free practice session, damaging the right hand side of the auto and forcing a gearbox change. It’s the first qualifying session of the season and the first time I have used the new Ultrasoft tyres, after missing some laps on those yesterday.

Lance Stroll has been handed a grid penalty for his first F1 start after a crash during final free practice for the Australian Grand Prix necessitated a gearbox change. It’s been a really rough day for me in the auto, I lost a lot of confidence overnight starting today in FP3, especially on the rear. There was a lot of work needed on the vehicle; we changed the entire back end as well as most of the front suspension.

Williams are in a race against time to get Stroll out for qualifying having confirmed that the vehicle also suffered front suspension damage. “The whole day was kind of screwed up I think by the hit, it created a rush to qualifying and we got the vehicle ready very late, we just couldn’t get the running we wanted”.

“On Felipe’s side it was actually a very good day“, said Lowe.

“Then it was a solid qualifying session for him with quite a tight fight in the top 10”. Realistically for Lance, the race will be hard but it will be a good opportunity to gain experience and put him in a better position with more confidence for China.