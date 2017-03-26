Sueno to LGUs: Go beyond Earth Hour 2017

Drogheda Tidy Towns are kindly requesting that you please take the time to “switch off” on Saturday 25th March from 8:30 to 9:30 pm.

“Today, we celebrate Earth Hour 2017″.

The Philippines has been championing the event since 2008 and has earned the title Earth Hour Hero Country for topping global participation records from 2009 to 2012.

Earth Hour is set for later tonight, and many parts of the world are expected to go dark to show their support for protecting the planet.

While the organizers of Earth Hour said they do not audit results of the energy saving initiative, the group has commissioned research indicating up to one in four Australians gets involved.

Since scientists recorded the Earth’s hottest temperatures in the modern era for the third year in a row in 2016, officials said the call to “change climate change” has never been more urgent.

He said, “In ten years, Earth Hour has helped protect seas in Russian Federation and Argentina, raised funds for conservation projects in Southeast Asia and the Amazon and even created a forest in Uganda and none of this would have been possible without the force that binds us all together – our collective determination to protect the one planet we all share”.

Celebrities like Maroon 5 also are supporting the campaign.

“Earth Hour is the opportunity to send a message that we remain steadfast in delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement”, said Terry Macko, senior vice president of marketing and communications at World Wildlife Fund, referring to the United Nations climate pact signed in 2015 that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission and strengthen efforts to respond to climate change.

Why is Earth Hour important? The idea is to encourage people to turn off their lights for 60 minutes in the evening. As well, Marriott International want its hotels all over the world to share images of Earth Hour activities in their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Sueno also mentioned several ways on how the LGUs can show their support to the vision of “going beyond the hour”. “If that still won’t be enough, we need to develop new sources of green energy and move away from fossil fuel”.