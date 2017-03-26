Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Confirms Ogenyi Onaz’ Injury

The two African giants played to a 1-1 draw at the Hive Stadium in London, England, with Moussa Sow netting for Senegal, while Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Nigeria.

Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee Chris Green told thenff.com in London: “We regret to announce that the second friendly match we had scheduled for the Super Eagles as part of preparations for the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying series and the beginning of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification race would no longer take place on Monday, 27th March 2017″. They have players who have the belief that being champions brings.

“We don’t have the power of Senegal but we are learning and getting there”. “I am satisfied with our whole attitude and the fact that after going down by a goal, we were mentally strong enough to come back and eventually ended the match on a high”.

Also the game saw the duo of Isaac Success and Olanrewaju Kayode make their debuts for the Super Eagles.

“We had to deal with goalkeeping issue and Daniel (Akpeyi) did not have any training with the team. It was hard planning for the game but I am satisfied with what we came up with and how we approached the game”.

Manchester City forward Iheanacho had other ideas, winning and converting a penalty in the 81st minute to earn a share of the spoils for Salisu Yusuf’s side, who will have been concerned at the site of Ogenyi Onazi departing with a potentially serious injury early in the contest.

“For our forthcoming qualifiers, they must work smarter and pick the best lads playing in their clubs regularly”. We had to choose between (John) Ogu and (Oghenekaro) Etebo, we opted for Ogu because of the stature of the Senegalese and I think he did well.

“The Technical Adviser has also been able to look at a few more options, and our strength-in-depth is looking very good”.

“John Obi Mikel should allow Wilfred Ndidi to take charge for now”.

The spectators had to sit through a pretty uneventful first 54 minutes before 31-year-old Sow struck to give Senegalese coach Aliou Cisse, one of the stars of their remarkable run to the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals, hope of ending the winless run.