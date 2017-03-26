Super Mario Run Now Available on Google Play Store

Super Mario Run was released on iOS last December, and has only arrived on Android this week. According to Nintendo’s earlier announcement, the game arrived on the Google Play Store on 22 March instead, along with an update on iOS.

Apparently, it is not the first time players were swayed to play Super Mario Run more frequently along with tons of freebies.

There’s a challenge mode, for example, that pits you against other players in front of a crowd of cheering toads – hence the name, Toad Rally – as well as a Kingdom Builder mode that should get your creative juices flowing.

There are a number of reasons why only five percent of Super Mario Run’s users purchased the full game. There are no micro-transactions.

Super Mario Run, Nintendo’s first proper foray into the heady world of smartphone gaming, wasn’t quite the stellar sales success that Nintendo had hoped for. This game is developed by Nintendo LLC. If you do simple math, then you will see that the company has actually earned millions of dollars from this game alone, and there will be many people to buy it from now on too.

Nintendo’s argument to their shareholders is that the primary goal of the apps is not to make money, but to raise awareness of its consoles games and its characters in general.

Nintendo’s pay-to-play business model and the game’s requirement to be always online is surely the two biggest factors why a lot of users were disinterested in the game.

Here’s what an unnamed senior company official told Nikkei. “We honestly prefer the ‘Super Mario Run’ model”. And yet, Nintendo has no trouble expressing distaste for the model, in spire of all the revenue that it is apparently generating.