Suspect in Manhattan killing hated black men, police say

A 66-year-old black man was fatally stabbed at random by a white supremacist who was visiting New York City exclusively to gain maximum exposure for his hate crime. NY police are working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to see if they can upgrade the charges against Jackson to include that it was motivated by hate or racism, Aubry said. “We consider this terrorism”. One day following the attack, Jackson walked into a police precinct near Times Square and told authorities that he committed murder.

Bias attacks have more than doubled this year in NY, and there have been nine bias crimes against black people reported, up from five in the same time period last year.

“He wasn’t just a vagrant person collecting bottles”, Peek said.

“Mr. Jackson targeted the man on 9th Avenue because the man was black and Mr. Jackson regarded the killing as practice prior to going to Times Square to kill additional black men”, a criminal complaint states.

James Jackson allegedly told investigators he traveled from Maryland and was looking to harm black men when he encountered Timothy Caughman at around 11:15 p.m. Monday in Manhattan, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

Jackson – who served in the US Army from 2009 to 2012, a stint that included a tour of duty in Afghanistan – turned himself in to police in Times Square on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

He told police that he was a member of a White supremacist group, although it is unclear which one, and showed them his racist ideologies on his laptop computer, according to the New York Daily News.

Jackson’s lawyer, Sam Talkin, cautioned against a rush to judgment about his client. He was formally charged with second-degree murder, but Prosecutor Joan Iluzzi-Orbon said the charges are expected to be upgraded once the case goes before a grand jury. The Post also stabbing-surrenders-to-cops/” target=”_blank”>referred to James as “well-dressed” while dismissing Caughman as an autograph “hound” who was fixated on 1980s star Shari Headley.

Speaking on his weekly #AskTheMayor radio program, de Blasio likened the repeated stabbing of Timothy Caughman, 66, to the 2015 shootings in SC of nine churchgoers, this week’s attack in London the killed four and other terrorist attacks. But somebody stuck a sword through this man’s body, repeatedly. “You need to arrest me”, he allegedly said.

Jackson found his prey, Caughman, who was a bottle collector a few block away.

He wrote of his dreams of visiting California and snapped a photo of himself apparently preparing to vote in the 2016 election, writing, “Standing on line waiting to vote I love america”.

Multiple city officials have condemned the attack, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

The president has remained silent about the attack, but earlier today tweeted out his sympathy towards a white American who was killed during a separate terror attack on Wednesday in London.