Sweet: Trump blames Dems, but Obamacare now his problem

Mulvaney warned that if the legislation fails to pass through the Congress, Trump would move ahead with his other priorities.

Instead of projecting humility, Trump went on the offensive Friday, branding Democrats as the real “losers” of the failed repeal bid because “now they own Obamacare”.

Members of the Freedom Caucus, the House’s most conservative members, were instrumental in the bill’s failure, opposing it among other reasons because they considered parts too similar to Obamacare.

Amid a chaotic scramble for votes, Ryan, who championed the bill, met with Trump at the White House. So it was surprising on Friday when the Washington Post’s Robert Costa reported that the president had sounded businesslike, not angry, when he called to say he’d pulled the vote on his GOP health care bill.

“We should be doing tax reform and infrastructure absolutely”, Dent said.

“We are still working through this process”, she said.

House of Representatives leaders yanked the bill after a rebellion by Republican moderates and the party’s most conservative lawmakers left them short of votes, ensuring that Trump’s first major legislative initiative since taking office on January 20 ended in failure.

At an early afternoon press conference, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said a vote was planned for later that afternoon. The speaker emerged and told reporters there would be a vote in the morning, rushing away from the news cameras as he was asked if Republicans had the votes.

“A lot of people in this building, they talk and everything is potentially catastrophic, cataclysmic – well we know that’s not the case”.

But it is unknown if the administration will try to work within the law’s existing framework or take actions to undermine it and blame the Democrats for its failure.

Mr Ryan said he recommended that the legislation be withdrawn from the House floor because he did not have the votes to pass it, and that Trump agreed. “I share their disappointment that this effort came up short”, McConnell said in a statement. “Nearly all of the States have big problems”.

Trump said the new AHCA was just the beginning of three-stage reforms of U.S. health care, which he claimed would have seen premiums go down.

Duncan said that while the GOP plan is far from flawless and more steps should be taken to reduce the federal government’s role in healthcare, “I support the bill because it’s a move in a different and better direction than the nightmare of Obamacare”.

The collapse of the measure dealt Trump – a professed master deal-maker who campaigned as an agent of change – a remarkable setback in his young presidency, threatening to sap his influence and imperil his ambitious agenda. “But when you get no votes from the other – meaning the Democrats – it’s really hard”. So I’m disappointed. I’m a little surprised, to be honest with you. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, chairman of a major committee, Appropriations, said the bill would raise costs unacceptably on his constituents.

Trump also indicated he would relegate health care to a lower position on his agenda and put a priority on tax reform, which he has suggested in recent days has always been his favourite topic.

As the bill’s chances were sinking on Friday, Gosar pinned the blame on Trump’s team.

An emergency meeting of the House Republican Caucus was called shortly before the scheduled vote.

Two weeks ago, a Quinnipiac poll showed male voters backed Trump by 4 per cent; in the latest poll, they disapproved by 9 per cent.

The bill now appears dead, with Republican lawmakers urging a return to the drawing board.

Trump had put his reputation as a deal maker on the line with the high-risk vote, even as Republican rebels threatened to torpedo their own party’s attempt to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s signature health care law.