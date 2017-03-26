Syracuse basketball’s offense hums in win over UNC Greensboro

IOWA (18-14, 10-8 Big Ten) The Hawkeyes’ late-season surge almost earned them a March Madness bid. Head coach Jim Boeheim called it one of his worst games of the season.

He also took issue without naming Hollis during his interview with ESPN, saying “the emphasis of the chairman of the committee was put on our losses and not our wins”. Battle got Syracuse going again with a handsome three-point-play, then chased a pair of Lydon foul shots with a set of his own, boosting the Orange lead to 69-47 just over eight minutes into the half.

“I thought we would just sneak into the (NCAA) Tournament, but we have to accept it and move on”, Boeheim said.

Another huge, easily digestible number that doomed Syracuse: an RPI of 84 in the country, which would have been the worst for an at-large team in 20 years.

Syracuse has needed him to do more than just score this year, and he’s delivered. In fact, 2007 is the last time the No. 5 seeds went undefeated against No. 12 seeds. USC, on the other hand, hasn’t defeated a team with a winning record since January 25. So if you’ve got them in some foul trouble within the fifth one of 10 minutes, you’d be shooting free throws.

Even Boeheim’s old nemesis, former Georgetown coach John Thompson, said the Orange should have been in the NCAA Tournament.

The 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed. “That’s my favorite one”, Izzo said Sunday. “I think that’s helped me more than anything”.

“I think if you had a basketball guy or two who was there every year and set a criteria – I don’t think that’s gonna happen, but I do think it would be something that’s helpful to have those people in the room and have a say what’s gonna happen”, said Boeheim, whose team opens NIT play at home against UNC-Greensboro on Tuesday.

“They’re disappointed. Everybody’s disappointed”, Boeheim said when asked how his team would respond in the NIT.

And they will get a national audience via CBS and not one of the Turner channels that some fans either don’t get or have a hard time finding.

Earlier in the year, White and McNamara held a competition in which each had to make five straight 3-pointers from a spot on the floor before moving to the next location. The game will also be available online at ESPN3.com. If the Orange does it again, SU’s reward will be a rematch with the mighty Connecticut Huskies.

California, Iowa and Illinois State are the other No. 1 seeds in the 32-team field. Their tallest starter is 6’9 Senior Center R.J White, who is also their third leading scorer with 12.8 points per game.

The bottom of Syracuse’s bracket includes two other former powers: IN is the No. 3 seed and will face sixth-seeded Georgia Tech IN the opening round. The All-Big Ten honorable mention player shot 41.2 percent from behind the arc last season at Nebraska.

UNCW, the CAA regular season and tournament champions, will play U. Va. on Thursday. Three different players average between 14 and 17 points per game for Ole Miss, led by Deandre Burnett at 16.7 points per game.