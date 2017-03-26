Syrian regime threatens to attack Israel with Scud missiles

The report cited unnamed USA officials saying that Israel was conducting military strikes in Syria, including airstrikes on Hezbollah-bound weapons convoys, in order to curb the threat.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman threatened to destroy Syria’s air defense systems on Sunday, March 19, CNN reported. The missiles will be launched without any prior notice, the statement said.

A warning from Damascus that the next Israeli airstrike on Syrian targets will be met with Scud missiles targeting both civilian and military bases is due to the regime of Bashar Assad needing to project strength as they continue to fight against rebels and the Islamic State.

The Syrian military claims to have shot down one of four of the Israeli planes, although Israel disputes this claim, according to The Guardian.

Following the incidents, Israel threatened to conduct strikes specifically to destroy Syrian anti-air batteries. “Scuds are a much older technology and wouldn’t fare so well against Israel’s Arrow missile system”.

According to Israeli leadership, the airstrikes are aimed at fighting advanced weapons smuggling to Hezbollah in Lebanon across Syrian territory.

Al-Rai cited anonymous USA officials as telling the paper that Israeli action in Syria, including airstrikes on Hezbollah weapons convoys, is being conducted as Russian Federation withdraws its forces in certain areas, leaving Syria’s regime forces in control.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at an understanding with Washington and Moscow that pro-Iranian forces, including Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, constitute an “existential threat” to the Jewish state. Netanyahu denied reports that he was told to cease military operations in Syria. “Despite a six-year war Syria is not weak and knows how to defend itself”, it said. The sporadic, over-the-border fire is dismissed by Israeli authorities.

Assad regime warned that Israeli strikes on the Syrian military bases would result in Scud missiles “capable of carrying half a ton of explosives” being launched at IDF bases.